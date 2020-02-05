Police call for witnesses after hearing homophobic chants at London Stadium

Police have called for witnesses to come forward after allegations of homophobic abuse were heard during a football match.

The alleged song was heard in sections of Sir Trevor Brooking’s booth at London Stadium in East London during the West Ham vs Brighton match on Saturday 1 February.

It is believed that home fans were involved.

Inspector Matt Ashmead of the Metropolitan Police Public Order Investigation Team said, “We take these allegations very seriously, we are working in partnership with the club and the stadium security team to identify those who commit hate crimes in football and we will take strong action against them. “

West Ham, whose supporters were also charged with alleged homophobic chants in their away game against Chelsea earlier in the season, issued the following statement: “West Ham United is disgusted with hearing alleged homophobic incidents during of the match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police, but anyone found guilty of discriminatory behavior will be banned from London Stadium and traveling with the club for life.”

If you have information or images to support the investigation, please call the Met police on 020 8246 9386 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

