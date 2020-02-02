Police Called After Man Jumping On Girls In Masterton Slide

By Karen Coltman of Wairarapa Times-Age

Police interviewed three girls who said they were physically harassed by a man in their twenties as they descended the hydro slide in a Masterton pool last Wednesday.

The girls told their parents and caregivers that a man jumped on them when they came down the slide from the indoor pools at the Trust House Recreation Center, which scared them.

When this happened, no parents of the girls were present at the pools. They had dropped them off earlier.

Police interviews took place last week with a qualified investigator for children and young people.

“The three girls have now been obviously interrogated,” said Senior Detective Sergeant Barry Bysouth.

“Thanks to their accounts, we are now able to continue the investigation.

“The police have all the details, including witnesses and suspicious details, required to investigate. However, this is still an investigation, and as such, we will not comment on the details of it. this for now. “

One of the girls’ mothers said her daughter told her that a man jumped on her when she went down the slide.

The police told him that he had a mental disability and the “mentality of an 11 year old child”.

She said her daughter was upset by what happened to her, and she and the girl’s father believe that the supervision of the pools by the pool staff is insufficient.

But she admitted that she did not know that the parent caring for her daughter had left all the children in the pool on their own.

“I actually think that the age at which you can leave children at the pool should be raised to 14 from what it is now, at the age of 8.

“You can’t leave them alone at home before 2pm, so why all day at the pool?

She also stated that the pool was poorly managed.

“It’s chaos at the top of the slide with people clearing away at the top without being seen.”

The Masterton District Council hired Belgravia Leisure to manage the swimming pools.

Trust House pool manager Marilyn Sayers said lifeguards monitor pool safety as their primary role. It was the staff who called Masterton’s police about the man who was annoying the girls on the slide.

“We are looking for suspicious and disruptive behavior.

“We strive to minimize any disruption from children and adults.”

The pool management is in regular contact with the council and will discuss with them the problem of unsupervised storage for children under 14 years of age.

