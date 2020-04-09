Police Cannot Close Louisiana Pastor’s Christmas Service, Building a Case

exclusive

The pastor Tony SpellThe plan to put his army at risk of catching the coronavirus at Easter was not interrupted by police … but it was closely guarded.

Baton Rouge Central PD Chief Roger Corcoran tells us that he believes Pastor Spell’s refusal to teach the state is in vain to get publicity for himself and his Life Tabernacle Church.

He also said this was not a First Amendment issue because Spell was at risk to the health of his parishioners and all Louisiana residents.

However, Chief Corcoran told us that the police would not interfere with the pastor’s scheduled Easter Sunday service, which is expected to draw more than 1,000 faithful – a clear violation of residence orders in house.

Instead, the police told us to document the gathering and present it as evidence to the District Attorney for a future prosecution.

We broke the story … Spell tells his congregation of true Christians could not imagine dying from COVID-19 because they did it in the name of God and freedom.

The pastor was previously cited for violating the state’s mandate, but went ahead and still holds many services on Palm Sunday.

The police chief said he spoke with Spell personally and asked him to obey the Governor’s order. He claims the pastor says he does, but doesn’t.

Chief Corcoran also told us that he didn’t go to church, but he did manage to look online, and he asked Spell to do the same.