Police: Columbia man had bottles of fireball in his pocket when he was run over for DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Colombian man faces DUI and similar charges after being found with two mini-bottles of fireball whiskey in his pocket in a baggage inconvenience in Manor Township early Sunday morning, police said.

Diego Gonzalez-Colon, 34, was arrested at around 2:15 a.m. after police from Manor Township transferred him to Whitechapel Road and Sutherland Road, police say. According to the police, this is the third DUI crime in ten years. The DUI charge after the incident on Sunday is a criminal offense.

Gonzalez-Colon is also accused of driving under the driver’s license and several summary traffic offenses, the police said.

According to the police, Gonzalez-Colon almost hit an officer vehicle with his white BMW as he drove south on South Centerville Road. The policeman was transporting a youthful home at that time and was unable to track it, but he contacted another policeman nearby and made him aware of the vehicle.

The second officer spotted the suspect vehicle and, as the police said, followed it as it continued on South Centerville Road. The officer observed how Gonzalez-Colon had committed a traffic violation when he turned right onto Stone Mill Road and initiated an obstruction, the police said.

The officer noticed that Gonzalez-Colon had the smell of alcohol in his breath and glassy, ​​bloodshot eyes – both signs of poisoning, according to the police. Gonzalez-Colon also appeared to be unsafe on his feet, police say.

When Gonzalez-Colon was interviewed, he reportedly admitted to drinking beer and, according to the police, failed to pass sobriety tests on site. He was detained on suspicion of DUI.

According to the police, Gonzalez-Colon was in his pockets with two partially filled small bottles of fireball whiskey during a search.

According to the police, Gonzalez-Colon agreed to a blood alcohol test, and the results showed that his BAC was 0.161 percent, which is above the legal limit.

Gonzalez-Colon was found to have been suspended from driving due to two previous DUI convictions, the police said.

40.030349

-76.383739