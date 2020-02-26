police-confirm-search-for-evelyn-boswell-is-underway-in-north-carolina

CLOSE Megan Boswell, 18, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested in Sullivan County on charges related to the case. Wochit

Sullivan County Jeff Cassidy said Wednesday afternoon that everyone involved in the case hopes missing toddler Evelyn Boswell is still alive, even as he confirmed police are searching a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

“I hope and pray, my staff hopes and prays and everyone who works on this case hope and prays … that she is alive,” Cassidy said at a press conference.

He said that the sheriff’s office is working with the state and federal authorities “24/7” and that they have received nearly 600 tips about her disappearance.

A tip to search the pond came in to authorities in North Carolina, not through the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.

William McCloud and Evelyn’s grandmother Angela Boswell were arrested in North Carolina last week. They both waived extradition back to Tennessee but McCloud remained in custody in Wilkes County on Wednesday.

Wilkes County authorities could not be reached immediately for comment.

Cassidy said conflicting statements from Evelyn’s family, particularly her mother, Megan Boswell, have made the investigation more difficult after it was already complicated by the delay in reporting the girl missing.

“We were already behind the eight ball, 67-68 days before she was reported missing,” Cassidy said.

He also said that investigators had not asked Megan Boswell to take a polygraph test, despite her claims to the contrary.

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Cassidy said of Megan Boswell. “Every single time.”

The 15-month-old Blountville, Tennessee, girl vanished in a confounding case that authorities have said is rife with conflicting and inaccurate information. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the girl on Feb. 19 at the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Boswell faces one count of making false reports. Police have said the case is rife with irregularities.

Megan Boswell, 18, was arraigned Wednesday morning after offering a series of what authorities called inconsistent and conflicting claims in the week since the girl was reported missing.

She remains in custody under a $25,000 bond. Her next court appearance is set for March 2 in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.

The TBI initially reported Evelyn hadn’t been seen since Dec. 26, but early into the investigation, officials said it was more likely she was last seen by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or 11. She wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18, according to law enforcement officials.

Megan Boswell provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements, and further investigation revealed that some of the information was false, Seabolt said.

