Police continue to search for suspect who shot, killed 26-year-old Fresno father

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Fresno homicide detectives are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who shot and killed a 26-year-old man on his way home last month.

Police said officers found Brandon Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Turner and Jackson avenues on January 12.

Thompson was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say Thompson was unarmed at the time of the shooting. He leaves little children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Service.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide anonymous information that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.

