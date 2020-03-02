police-discover-no-evidence-of-higher-rating-officials’-involvement-in-“produce-101”-sequence-and-“idol-school”-manipulation

Law enforcement have observed no proof of involvement of higher-rating officials in the voting manipulation of Mnet’s idol survival packages.

On March 2, Lee Yong Pyo, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Law enforcement Company, reveled to the press throughout a frequent meeting, “We plan to ahead two extra people from the output group of the ‘Produce 101’ sequence to the prosecution with a advice for indictment.” He included, “We approach to also forward two persons from the generation group of ‘Idol School’ to the prosecution.”

On top of that, Lee Yong Pyo mentioned, “We have been investigating the involvement of large-rating officials, but we could not validate this objectively.”

The police began investigating the “Produce 101” sequence in July 2019 soon after suspicions of voting manipulation were lifted. Law enforcement investigated “Idol School” after comparable suspicions about the show had been raised as nicely. Eight people linked to the “Produce 101” manipulation situation, which includes making director Ahn Joon Youthful and chief producer Kim Yong Bum, were indicted for suspicions this sort of as obstruction of business enterprise, fraud, breach of have confidence in via bribery, and violations of the Poor Solicitation and Graft Act.

To investigate suspicions that significant-position officers in CJ ENM were involved in the manipulation, the police conducted an intensified look for and seizure of CJ ENM back in October 2019.

A short while ago, the courtroom dismissed the arrest warrant requests for two producers of “Idol School.” Seoul Central District Court’s warrant choose Lim Min Sung said, “Acknowledging the general information, it seems to be an argument about just the legal analysis. At the present-day stage, the reasons for detention and justification are difficult to admit.”

