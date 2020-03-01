[police:-do-not-consider-aspect-in-assembly-in-entrance-of-sogo]

Law enforcement currently warned the men and women from taking component in an assembly planned for this afternoon in Kuala Lumpur. ― Photograph by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — Police nowadays warned the people in opposition to having element in an assembly planned for this afternoon in the city centre.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah claimed that the place prepared for the assembly, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, was not an location gazetted for assemblies.

“Police also have not received any recognize concerning any organisation of any assemblies.

“If the rally proceeds, it will lead to soreness to the public and might result in chaos to the general public,” he explained through Whatsapp right here now.

The media claimed that a team acknowledged as the Rescue Malaysia Demonstration Committee will keep a rally in entrance of the Sogo browsing centre this afternoon. — Bernama