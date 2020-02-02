Police dog stabbed to death by suspect Queensland News

A police dog was stabbed when he ran into two men fleeing an allegedly stolen car in Brisbane.

Police dog Kaos and his guide started chasing the men after driving a suspicious car into Gordon Park around 1:30 am today, the police said.

They followed the men, aged 21 and 24, for 15 minutes through the inner city suburb.

“During the arrest of the men, the police dog received a large stab wound to the chest,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Kaos was stabbed in the chest when he arrested a man who allegedly stole a car. (AAP)

He was taken to a veterinary practice, where he underwent surgery and is in a stable condition.

The men were accused of serious cruelty to animals, had illegally used a motor vehicle and attacked and hindered the police.

The couple has been denied bail and is expected to appear before Pine Rivers Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Two women, ages 25 and 29, and one man, 22, were also charged with the illegal use of a motor vehicle.

They are expected to appear before the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 17th.

Kaos is a seven-year-old general-purpose police dog assigned to the Brisbane region.