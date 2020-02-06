Police: driver meets TECO pole in Tampa, leaves scene

Thursday morning forecast
Tampa men accused of filling gasoline bubbles in Pasco County
The Tampa woman tells how the gray death killed her brother
Sgt. Richard Stayskal visits State of the Union
Victims of military medical misconduct can now assert negligence claims
Jaylen Harrell, who signed up to play soccer at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport
Nashville man wanted to arrest woman in St. Petersburg in January
The 107-year-old Sarasota man still lives to the fullest with fiance and driver’s license
FHP looking for someone involved in an accident in Tarpon Springs
Horror series to be shot by “Blair Witch” director in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Vipers start the season on Sunday
Teen leaves Newsome HS and informs the school authorities that she is forced to walk through the hall with her brother’s alleged murderer