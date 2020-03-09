Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation
Video
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say
Video
Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County
Video
Saffie Joseph Jr. on the Tampa Bay Derby
Video
Saffie Joseph Jr. on his earliest childhood memory
Video
How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation
Video
Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings
Video
Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area
Video
coronavirus affecting blood donations?
Video
Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation
Video