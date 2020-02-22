[police-enchantment-to-trace-man-who-absconded-from-north-middlesex-healthcare-facility-although-underneath-arrest]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Detectfor details of your knowledge defense rights Invalid E mail

Police are urgently captivating for information to trace a male who absconded from North Middlesex Clinic although underneath arrest.

Hasani Chakron, 23, escaped from an ambulance to Tiverton Street, soon after he arrived at the healthcare facility at 7.50pm on Wednesday (February 19).

He is 5ft 7ins tall and of medium develop. When final noticed, he was sporting a white t-shirt, blue jeans and grey plimsolls.

He is regarded to have one-way links to Haringey, particularly Finsbury Park pubs, as perfectly as the Edmonton, Enfield and Newham parts.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from North Spot CID in the Metropolitan Law enforcement, said: “It is definitely very important that any man or woman who knows the whereabouts of Hasani Chakron make contact with police as a precedence.

“My investigation team is finishing urgent enquiries to identify him.

“I have critical worries in regard of his wellbeing and think that he might be in need to have of urgent healthcare facility treatment.

“I want to reassure the public that Hasani Chakron is not thought of a danger to the community and was not beneath arrest for an offence involving violence.”

Everyone with information is requested to simply call law enforcement via 101 quoting reference Cad 6832/19Feb.