police-establish-gentleman-accused-of-making-an-attempt-to-lure-sanger-substantial-college-student-into-car

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) — Sanger Law enforcement investigators on Friday released information about the suspect – 19-12 months-previous Timothy Remillard – who they claimed was making an attempt to entice a Sanger Significant college student into his automobile.

Officers arrested Remillard for DUI and frustrating a youthful female.

Before this 7 days, Sanger Unified College officials issued a warning to parents about current abduction makes an attempt.

That contains an instance in which a female college student was approached by a person – allegedly Remillard – in a inexperienced Saturn who tried to entice her in, but she ran back again to campus and discovered a instructor who termed the law enforcement.

Just times prior to, two Sanger Academy pupils had been approached by a gentleman who requested if they wanted some sweet.