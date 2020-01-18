Police, family arrest missing boy four days after last visit to Sutton

Police looking for missing “vulnerable” 15-year-old boy have appealed to the public as they desperately try to find him

Kunaka Chinganga was last seen in McDonald’s on Sutton High Street at around 10:30 a.m. on January 14.

According to officers, his friends and family described his disappearance as very out of place.

They have now released video surveillance footage of him entering the South London fast food restaurant.

Kunaka was wearing a black puffer jacket when he disappeared.

Kunaka on CCTV entering McDonald’s

Marie Spear, of the Missing Persons Unit in the Southern Zone, said, “Kunaka’s disappearance is very unreasonable and his family and friends are very concerned for him.”

A London Metropolitan Police spokesperson added: “Please help MPS Croydon locate the missing vulnerable person Kunaka Chinganga, who is 15 years old.

“Kunaka is absent from Sutton and was last seen on January 14 at 7:50 a.m.

“He was last seen wearing a puffa-style jacket with a black hood.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the young person is asked to call 101, citing 20MIS001896. “

.