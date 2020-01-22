Police find gun after chase through Brixton and Vauxhall after stolen car

“Stubborn” police chased a stolen car in south London and when the driver got out to escape, the police found a gun in a bag.

Police officers spotted a Toyota Yaris that was allegedly stolen from Brixton Hill at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

The driver passed a red light and when the police signaled him to stop, he left.

The officers chased the Toyota through Brixton and into Vauxhall, where the driver hit a sidewalk and burst several tires, stopping the car at Harleyford Road, Vauxhall.

The driver got out and fled, but police chased him and eventually stopped at nearby Langley Lane.

The officers searched a bag found near the place where the man was being held, and inside he found a firearm, allegedly a revolver, ammunition and a small amount of cannabis.

The weapon and ammunition were sent for further forensic testing.

The man, who was in his late teens, was arrested for possession of a firearm and transportation.

He is still being held at a police station in south London.

Detective Inspector Claire Christmas said: “It was a great job from the officers who showed great tenacity in the pursuit and arrest of this man.

“Thanks to their hard work, a man was arrested, a stolen car was found and, most importantly, an alleged firearm was removed from the streets of London.”

.