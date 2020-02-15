[Police find missing 12-year-old boy in Sarasota]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[police-find-missing-12-year-old-boy-in-sarasota]

Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Brandon Tarwoe has been found and is safe. He was found at a family member’s home in Sarasota County.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sarasota Police Department is currently searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Brandon Tarwoe, 12, was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. off of North Links Avenue in Sarasota.

He weighs 85 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright coral T-shirt, shorts and orange Nike slide sandals with a dark blue shiny backpack.

Tarwoe does not have any known medical conditions and has not run away from home before, according to police. Police say there is no reason to believe the boy is in any danger.

If you see Tarwoe or know his whereabouts, please contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled

Military couple married on Valentine’s Day

Thumbnail for the video titled

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco SRO investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Body cam video from incident at River Ridge

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss