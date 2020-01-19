Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands of people in central Hong Kong

The riot police stand in front of a protest after the police dispersed a crowd that gathered on January 19, 2020 in Hong Kong’s Chater Garden for the “general siege of the Communists”. – AFP pic

HONG KONG, January 19 – The police fired tear gas today to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters who had gathered in a central park in Hong Kong but later took to the streets, briefly cordoned off streets, and sprayed buildings.

Before the demonstration started, the police intervened in large numbers when the rally turned into a spontaneous march. Several police units in combat equipment were seen persecuting demonstrators and several arrests were made.

A water cannon drove on central streets, flanked by an armored jeep, but was not used.

The organizers initially applied for permission to march, but the police only agreed to a static rally in the park.

When the demonstrators took to the streets, some of them in black clothes barricaded the streets with umbrellas and street furniture, dug bricks from the sidewalk, and beat traffic lights.

The police said in a statement that two police community liaison officers were attacked with wooden sticks and serious head injuries. They also said some demonstrators threw water bottles at other officers who were doing a “stop and search” operation.

“In the face of the violent incidents, police have asked the organizer to cancel the public meeting … and to ask the participants to … leave the area by public transport,” the statement said.

The “General Siege Against Communism” demonstration was the latest in a relentless series of protests against the government since June when Hong Kong people took to the streets to express their anger over an extradition law that has now been withdrawn.

The protests, which have since expanded to include demands for universal suffrage and an independent investigation into the police treatment of the demonstrations, have become less intense in recent weeks.

In what appeared to be a new tactic, the police showed up in protective clothing beforehand, and officials conducted “stop and search” operations near the expected demonstrations.

“Everyone knows that there is a risk of searches or mass arrests. I guess Hong Kong people are still brave despite the risk,” said organizer Ventus Lau.

A march of tens of thousands of people ended on January 1st, when the police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The assembly in the park was relaxed at first, and many families with children listened to activists’ speeches.

In a corner, a group of volunteers set up a booth where people could leave messages on the red cards for the lunar new year to be sent to the arrested. One read: “The Hong Kong people don’t give up. The future belongs to the youth”.

The Hong Kong authorities have arrested more than 7,000 people, many for rioting that can result in up to 10 years in prison. It is unclear how many are still in custody.

Anger has grown over the months as Beijing is believed to be tightening its control over the city, which Britain handed over to China in 1997 to ensure freedom not available on the mainland.

Beijing denies meddling and accuses the West of causing unrest. – Reuters