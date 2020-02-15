[police:-florida-man-slashes-daughter,-10,-stepdaughter,-17,-with-machete]

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of slashing his daughter and step daughter with a machete was ordered by a judge Saturday to be held in a Florida jail without bond.
The Sun-Sentinel reported that 47-year-old Dennis Anthony Reid appeared in court on charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.
The judge also ordered him not to contact the girls, who remain in Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.
According to police, Reid went to care for the children on Friday while their mother prepared to fly to Jamaica. But the visit turned violent, and witnesses said he grabbed a machete and started slashing the children.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend
WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air
‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto
Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community
NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow
Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two
Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway
the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink
Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer
Pasco SRO investigation
Body cam video from incident at River Ridge
Trending Stories