Police Focus On Finding Identity Of Bones Discovered On Mt Eden Property

Police investigating the discovery of human remains on a property on Mount Eden last week said it could take several weeks before they can confirm the person’s identity.

The deceased was removed from the property of Marlborough St, Mt Eden, at the morgue late yesterday afternoon and an autopsy began this morning at the Auckland hospital morgue.

“This is a difficult and complex investigation which should take some time before we are able to establish the circumstances surrounding the death,” said Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin.

READ MORE:

• Human remains reportedly found on the Mt Eden property, Auckland

• Mystery of Mount Eden: post mortem examination in progress on the remains found in the ground, but the cause of death may not be established

• Concrete body under the house of Mont Eden: the owner was a “loner” who disappeared

• Human bones found enclosed in concrete on the Mt Eden property

“This is meticulous and difficult work for the pathologist and his findings should not be available to the police for some time,” said a police statement.

It is possible that the person died a few years ago and identification can only take place if the police and the ESR have a comparative DNA sample to which the DNA of the deceased can be compared.

Neigbours told the Herald that the owner was a recluse who disappeared about a decade ago – but police did not speculate on the identity of the deceased.

The police confirmed, however, that they were not aware of a report of disappearance which could be linked to the deceased.

Baldwin said police are focused on establishing the identity of the deceased, which includes identifying and speaking with the former occupants and residents of the property.

Police received a positive response from members of the public contacting them with information, he said.

ESR scientists were also examining a large piece of concrete that had been removed from the property.

The police remain on the scene today while they conduct a site examination.

A karakia is organized with the grateful help of the local kaumatua.