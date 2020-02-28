[police-forced-to-entirely-near-highway-right-after-car-overturns-in-brents-cross]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Noticefor particulars of your data defense rights Invalid Email

Police were forced to close a significant Brent Cross street this evening (February 27) soon after a car ended up on its roof.

The incident occurred soon just before 9pm on the A5 West Hendon Broadway.

1 auto was concerned in the accident, close to the junction with Perryfield Way, and its driver was taken out.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorists was taken to healthcare facility – whilst this has not been verified by police.





There was significant congestion in the spot close to the crash

(Graphic: David Nathan)



The A5 was shut in each instructions pursuing the crash and all other cars ended up quickly held.

A spokesperson for London Metropolitan Police explained: “The driver is out of the auto, the auto has overturned, but there are no other vehicles associated.”

Congestion and slow targeted visitors afflicted neighbouring roads right up until West Hendon Boradway reopened around 11pm.