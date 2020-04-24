Police found the community of Nova Scotia, with seven homes on fire and 13 people dead

At 10:26 p.m. this past Saturday, a man rode a car onto a single road in and out of Portapique, N.S., to the highway.

He was bleeding from a gunshot, in urgent need of medical care, and was likely shocked. What horrors he had in mind as the police car drove towards him, were the first to respond to the worst killings in Canadian history.

They were real police, and the person, who survived, told them what was unlikely to happen. A police car was driven in the other direction, toward the beach, and the driver fired at him as they passed Portapique Beach Road. He saw the shooter, a middle aged white man, dressed like an RCMP officer.

What followed was a brutality of immense size carried on in the poor 13 hours marked by increasing confusion and panic, and only to be discovered by a few policemen, after the killer fled their perimeter around Portapique and headed for throughout northern Nova Scotia in a deadly longing for the possessions of people he knew and intended to kill.

In one case, he was disappointed because they saw him coming. Some of his victims died trying to save others. He shot a stranger on foot, dragged two strangers in his fake police vehicle to kill them on the road, and killed a police officer.

“Calling it a tragedy would be a mistake,” said Supt. Darren Campbell, who oversees the support services for the RCMP in Nova Scotia, described the order that police were aware of it earlier this Friday.

Portapique itself was on fire when police arrived, from fires set in seven crime scenes, including houses and outbuildings, permanent homes and summer cottages. About 100 people live there throughout the year.

There were carcasses strewn across the road in front of a house, and more inside, 13 in all the shooting dead. Three people were injured and survived, two of them in Portapique.

Police are aware of who they suspect early on, but wrongly believe 51-year-old Halifax denturist Gabriel Wortman was either trapped inside their perimeter around Portapique, or dead by his own. hand in a burning building, Campbell said. They reasoned with this because they knew he owned three real-life police cars, all Ford Taurus, two of which set fire to his home in Portapique, and the third was found parked in Halifax.

They call for heavy backups: dogs, tactical officers, helicopters, negotiators. Expert resources were called in from New Brunswick. It was a manhunt, and they knew the target was heavily armed.

But they thought they knew the limits of where he could go, so there was no emergency alert to the wider public.

“That’s not a consideration at this particular time,” Campbell said Friday.

One important thing they did not know was that until Wortman’s girlfriend came out the next day from hiding in the surrounding forest, she owned a fourth fake cruiser, without plates.

This woman endured a major attack by Wortman, and was tied up, but escaped into the woods before her house burned down.

Campbell said this attack and his escape “may have been very good to start the chain of events,” but said he did not discount the possibility of deliberate planning.

Calling it a tragedy would be a mistake

They found out where he got the light bar for his car, for example, and also which decal manufacturers gave him the sheeting, but not who printed the RCMP details.

Most of the evidence has been lost since Wortman’s home was burned to the ground.

There was a witness who could have seen Wortman’s vehicle crossing a field, which could explain his escape, Campbell said. There is also evidence that Wortman approached the police overnight, but the discovery was avoided.

It wasn’t until Sunday morning that police were alerted to the next major series of killings, far north of Portapique in Wentworth, where Wortman killed a couple he knew, and a man who came to help to the house he set fire to.

From here Wortman returned south to a Glenholme residence where he curled in the door, but residents, who saw him approach with a long gun, recognized him, and hid inside until he left, then called 911 .

He shot a woman walking down the street, a stranger to her, and then to Debert.

He pulled out of the vehicle and shot the driver, then did the same to the driver of a second vehicle.

Campbell denied news reports that police found a hit list. He suggested that some victims of the witness may have misrepresented officers of police theories about who Wortman might have planned.

Contrary to the initial police description of a major “random” attack, this new detailed timeline suggests Wortman deliberately targeted the locations and victims “he had an issue with,” as he put it. of Campbell in the Glenholme house case.

On Sunday morning, with 19 people dead, RCMP Const. Chad Morrison was parked in Shubenacadie, between Truro and Halifax, waiting for his colleague Const. Heidi Stevenson, when a police car was shot. He thought it was him, but Wortman pulled over and shot Morrison from the driver’s seat. Morrison drove away, telling the dispatch that he was going for medical care. He survived multiple gunshot wounds.

At the same time, Stevenson was northbound on highway 2 when he encountered Wortman heading south. Their vehicle collided with the head, and he contacted her, Campbell said, but he turned it over, grabbed his gun and ammunition, and set up both of their cars.

He killed a passerby and left in his vehicle, heading south to a home on Highway 224. He recognized the woman who lived there, killed him inside, and left in his vehicle, a red Mazda 3.

His movements indicate that he was moving south to Halifax where he lived and worked, but police have not said anything about where he might have headed.

He stopped at the Irving Big Stop station in Enfield near Halifax airport.

By coincidence, a vehicle of tactical police resources also stopped for gas here. An officer shot him dead at 11:26 am.

