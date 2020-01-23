Police: Guns, Burglary Money on 300 J Block in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – The police are investigating a burglary in which several weapons, ammunition and money have been stolen.

On January 11, at approximately 10:17 a.m., the police responded to the 300 block on Avenue J, Columbia, to report a break-in that was not being processed.

Upon arrival, the policeman noticed that both screens on the north side of the house were in the up position and a chair was moved along the fence, which the victim said was not normal.

The police officer spoke to the victim, who said that they were on vacation and when they returned home, they discovered the following items that were missing from their home:

A Springfield Saint AR-15 223/556 with a red dot sight

60-round drum magazine (serial number ST187449)

A Colt 357 Magnum 6 round with a silver finish and black handle (serial number RA215936)

A Smith & Wesson Shield 380 (serial number NDN3060)

A Black Aces Tactical Pro 12 gauge shotgun with pistol grip (serial number PSS02511AA)

One Walther CCP 9mm (serial number WK116078)

A black springfield canvas bag with ammunition and a 3-round magazine for the AR-15

A purple metal tin with $ 50 change

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735, or you can submit a tip. You can also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers on your phone. Send an SMS to LANCS and your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to provide their name.

Now the police will continue to investigate.

40.031268

-76.499690