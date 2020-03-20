Police: Guy in officer-involved taking pictures opened fire with paintball gun

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 04:20 PM PDT / Up-to-date: Mar 19, 2020 / 06:05 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police identified as to a report of domestic violence have been fired upon by the suspect: a developmentally disabled gentleman armed with a paintball gun.

That and other aspects were being supplied in a Bakersfield Police Department release detailing Wednesday evening’s officer-associated capturing.

Lake is in custody on suspicion of domestic battery, brandishing an imitation firearm at a person, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement dog, police explained. Officer Joshua Rhodes, a a few-and-a-50 %-year veteran, was wearing a entire body digital camera for the duration of the incident and the online video will later on be launched, in accordance to the BPD.

The functions foremost to the capturing began when officers were being called at about 7:50 p.m. to a residence in the 5400 block of Veneto Street. They determined them selves to Lake and spoke with him by the doorway for many minutes.

Lake opened the doorway holding what appeared to be a gun, police reported. He fired at officers but skipped, and Rhodes fired a one shot in return as he retreated and took protect. Rhodes’ shot also skipped.

Several hrs passed ahead of Lake remaining the residence. He was apprehended with the support of a K-9, but ignored officers’ orders, gouging the dog’s eyes as he resisted arrest. Officers ultimately subdued him.

Police reported both equally Lake and the canine received treatment method for insignificant injuries.