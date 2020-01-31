Police hunt, shooting near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

January 31 (UPI) – A police chase on Friday resulted in gunfire and arrests of two people near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, police officers said.

A spokesman for the Secret Service told ABC News that the incident started when the police received a report about a woman dancing in a parked car in a parking lot several kilometers away. When they arrived, she got into another car and led her on a chase.

Florida Highway Patrol officials and a helicopter from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office joined the persecution.

The sheriff’s office said the authorities opened fire on an SUV when it drove toward the main entrance to the presidential resort after violating two security controls, WPLG-TV said. One of the checkpoints was several blocks from the resort.

The authorities caught up with the vehicle and detained two people. No injuries were reported.

The incident caused MPs to block the bridge between West Palm Beach and Palm Beach near the resort.

Trump was not in Mar-a-Lago at the time of the persecution, but is expected to travel there for the weekend.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lL8dvSw6pG0 (/ embed)