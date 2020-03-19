Police hunting 2 adult males more than strange Haringey jewellery shop theft

The Achieved Police are looking for two men suspected of involvement in a bizarre jewellery shop robbery in North London.

Footage of the incident in Haringey confirmed the suspects trying to exit the store, but showing up not to realise a induce change had to be activated for them to go away.

Andrew Elliott, 32, from Luton, was jailed on January 10, 2020, for the position he played but two suspects continue being at substantial.

A Fulfilled Police spokesperson said: “On April 15, 2019 at 12.45pm, a person walked into the shop and asked for a piece of jewelry to be valued in advance of attacking a female member of team.

“At that stage, an additional male suspect forced entry to the retail outlet, closely adopted by Elliott, and commenced ransacking the store, stealing trays of jewelry from the various screen cabinets. The feminine staff was the good thing is equipped to escape and request refuge in the rear of the retail outlet.

Andrew Elliott (centre) – Suspect one and suspect three remain exceptional

(Image: Satisfied Police)

“The guys have been seemingly unable to identify that the result in switch for the door had to be activated for them to go away. In desperation, they applied brute drive to endeavor to crack open the front doorway nevertheless ended up unable to do so.

“One of the men and Elliott were sooner or later capable to let them selves out, although the other robber was only equipped to go away when a passer-by opened the doorway from exterior. The robbers created off with a considerable quantity of jewelry.

“The sufferer was terrified by the assault and despite the fact that her injuries had been not critical, she was still left deeply stunned and disturbed.

“Officers have now released a new enchantment on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow to endeavor to discover the two fantastic robbers.

“The victim, Maggie Hatem, operator of the jewellers explained to the programme the ordeal that her faithful store employee of 20 yrs endured. The incident has deeply influenced her, she feels concerned of men and women and normally fears she is heading to be attacked.

“The operator herself proceeds to be emotionally impacted by the distressing theft.”

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from North Area CID, is urging any one with information and facts on the suspects to appear ahead to law enforcement.

He said: “While I am delighted to see 1 of the robbers having to pay the value for his part in this theft, I stay focused on identifying and apprehending the two remaining suspects.

“Someone knows who they are and I urge any individual who can name these risky people to contact us devoid of delay.

“The footage of these criminals has been extensively circulated on Social Media nonetheless the suspects are even now at big and I have as a result manufactured the choice to tactic Crimewatch for guidance to establish these gentlemen.

“The unbiased charity Crimestoppers has also supplied a £5,000 reward for any one who delivers details that leads to the conviction of the suspects.

“To assist the public I am issuing enhanced factors of the CCTV footage for larger clarity.

“This was a violent and cowardly assault on a lone female, tell us what you know and assist us eliminate these risky folks from your region.”