[police-identify-gentleman-who-has-died-following-becoming-shot-in-the-head-in-queen’s-park]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Seefor details of your knowledge defense legal rights Invalid Email

A gentleman who was shot in the head in Queen’s Park has died a week later on.

Eraj Seifi, of Maida Vale, was shot in the head on Bravington Road in the afternoon of 29 January.

Emergency companies rushed him to hospital wherever he remained in crucial affliction for pretty much a week right before he unfortunately handed away on Friday February seven.

Two guys have been charged in relationship to the investigation.

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, Kilburn, was arrested a handful of days immediately after the shooting and was later on charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger lifestyle.

He will surface at the Aged Bailey on March three.





Eraj Seifi has died a week soon after being shot in the head

(Graphic: Satisfied Police)



The 2nd gentleman to be charged is 25-year-previous Romello Briggs-Leon.

He was arrested a couple times right after James on Monday February 3 and charged the upcoming day with tried murder.

He will also seem at the Outdated Bailey on Tuesday March three.

Describing the taking pictures a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement said: “A person who was shot in the head in Bravington Street, Queens Park, on Wednesday, 29 January, has died from his accidents.

“Eraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale, was discovered struggling from gunshot wounds to the head on the afternoon of January 29.

“He was treated by medics at the scene just before getting taken to a central London medical center wherever he remained in a vital situation for additional than a week, in advance of dying, in healthcare facility, on Friday February seven.

“A publish mortem examination conducted at Westminster Mortuary on Tuesday February 11 observed the trigger of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

“Two men are charged in connection with the investigation”.

Is there a tale you feel MyLondon really should covering? Remember to get in contact at [email protected]