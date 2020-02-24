police-identify-woman-found-dead-at-picnic-island-park;-death-ruled-a-homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have identified the body found at Picnic Island Park as Sharon Johnson.

Police said Johnson’s body was found at the popular park on Saturday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The park was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the discovery.

“Yeah, we came over late yesterday afternoon and there were cones out front and two police cars that were basically blocking people from coming in,” said Keith Gandy, who often visits the park with his dog. “You don’t see anyone getting out of control down here or anything ever,” Gandy said.

Detectives have yet to share any information about how Johnson died or how her body was found.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

