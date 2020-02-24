Police identify woman found dead at Picnic Island Park; death ruled a homicide

By
Nellie McDonald
-
police-identify-woman-found-dead-at-picnic-island-park;-death-ruled-a-homicide

by: Melissa Marino

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have identified the body found at Picnic Island Park as Sharon Johnson.

Police said Johnson’s body was found at the popular park on Saturday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The park was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the discovery.

“Yeah, we came over late yesterday afternoon and there were cones out front and two police cars that were basically blocking people from coming in,” said Keith Gandy, who often visits the park with his dog. “You don’t see anyone getting out of control down here or anything ever,” Gandy said.

Detectives have yet to share any information about how Johnson died or how her body was found.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss