Police Identity Man, 23, Died Late Night on Riviera Shooting – News – The Palm Beach Post

Olivia Hitchcock @ohitchcock

Thursday

Apr 23, 2020 6:40 AM

April 23, 2020 at 2:53 pm

The fatal shooting of Cedric McLean marked the third murder in Riviera Beach in less than two weeks.

RIVIERA ON THE BEACH – A 23-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday late Wednesday at the southern end of the Riviera beach, marking the city’s third murder in less than two weeks.

City police responded to the shooting reports shortly after 11 p.m. 6,000 blocks from the Northern Military Trail, north of 45th Street.

The Palm Beach Post Assassination Tracker records and remembers the victims of the Palm Beach County assassination

Authorities found Cedric McLean with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to state records, McLean lived in the neighborhood near that army block.

Police had not commented on the suspect or motive in the fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon.

About 24 hours earlier, 41-year-old Darices Gardner was shot to death on the east side of town.

On April 10, 32-year-old Courtney Fobbs was shot deadly along West 26th Street.

No one has been arrested in connection with any of the three killings.

Anyone who receives information about any shootings is advised to contact the Riviera Coast Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Palm Beach County Criminal Stops at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

ohitchcock@pbpost.com

@ohitchcock

Listen to The Palm Beach Post’s most popular stories today: