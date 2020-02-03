Police: Immoral suspect targets Amish women in the Juniata district

JUNIATA COUNTY – Lewistown State Police are investigating reports of a man exposed to Amish women in the Juniata district.

According to police, a woman from Fayette Township reported that on November 1, 2019, shortly after 1:00 p.m., a man drove up in front of her home in Billyville Road in an older Chevrolet Silverado van. The man allegedly got out of the truck, bared the woman with his penis, and started “playing” with himself for a few minutes, the police said.

According to the police, the victim described the suspect as a man in his mid to late 20s with a beard and mustache.

Police believe the man only targets members of the Amish community. Police said there were at least two other reports of similar incidents in the region.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the State Police at (717) 320-1010.

