Police in California: driver rammed into car, 3 teenagers killed

TEMESCAL VALLEY, CA. (AP) – A driver from Southern California has deliberately rammed a Toyota Prius with six teenage boys, killing three and injuring three more before he fled, authorities said on Monday.

The Prius left the street and crashed into a tree around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Temescal Valley in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.

Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona was arrested a short time later in a neighborhood near the crash site, the California Highway Patrol said.

“It was an intentional act,” said CHP Lt. David Yokley at a press conference, although he didn’t reveal any motive. “Our research has led us to believe that Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control.”

“The investigation has now changed from a collision to a murder,” he said.

Firefighters released some teenagers who were trapped in the car. A boy died at the scene and two others were pronounced dead in hospitals. Their names were not published immediately.

The other victims had moderate injuries, the authorities said.

The authorities said that it was not immediately clear whether one of the young people was wearing seat belts.

A witness followed the other car and notified the police. Officers found an Infiniti with front-end damage that was parked in a neighborhood near the crash site, Riverside Press-Enterprise officer Juan Quintero said.

Chandra was booked on suspicion of murder with malice and attack with a lethal weapon. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

