Police in India arrest Muslim protestor on charges of incitement

The Indian police arrested a university student on Tuesday who was involved in organizing protests against a controversial citizenship law after commenting that the ruling Hindu nationalist party was rebellious.

Sharjeel Imam shot to national fame when he helped organize a massive sit-in in New Delhi, one of many meetings that took place over a month against a new citizenship law that, according to the protesters, discriminates against Muslims.

The 31-year-old history student further angered nationalists in the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) with what they said was a inflammatory call for the rest of the northeastern Assam region to be “cut off” from the rest of the country.

Last week, Sambit Patra, a spokesperson for BJP, described Imam’s comment as a call for ‘open jihad’. The BJP has attempted to portray him as a dangerous rebel in the national media and in party meetings prior to a state election in New Delhi on February 8.

Imam, a Muslim, spoke shortly before he was arrested in the eastern state of Bihar and said he had only called for disruption of rail and road connections to Assam as part of the ongoing campaign of citizenship law protests.

Imam also said the BJP tried to defame him to discredit the largely leaderless protest movement prior to the Delhi elections.

“They want to discredit educated Muslims,” ​​said Imam, a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, known for his left-wing activism and opposition to the BJP government.

Police officer Rajesh Deo said that Imam was found after a three-day search in Bihar and would be moved to Delhi to be charged with sedition.

In a statement, Imam’s lawyers said that he fully cooperated in the investigation.

The citizenship law aims to accelerate Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighboring countries.

Many Indians say the law discriminates against the large Muslim minority of the country and violates the country’s secular constitution.