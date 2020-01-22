Police in Philly are investigating the allegation that the Flyers mascot Gritty physically assaulted a boy during a photo shoot

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 11: Aviator Mascot gritty waves to fans during the game between the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Aviators on March 11, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 11: Aviator Mascot gritty waves to fans during the game between the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Aviators on March 11, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA – As a sign that nothing is holy anymore, the Philadelphia police are investigating a suspected incident involving Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and a 13-year-old boy.
According to police, Gritty is accused of physically assaulting the boy during a November 2019 photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The news was reported by KYW-TV in Philadelphia.
No further information is currently available.
39.901201
-75.171980
,