Police in Philly are investigating the allegation that the Flyers mascot Gritty physically assaulted a boy during a photo shoot

PHILADELPHIA – As a sign that nothing is holy anymore, the Philadelphia police are investigating a suspected incident involving Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and a 13-year-old boy.

According to police, Gritty is accused of physically assaulting the boy during a November 2019 photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The news was reported by KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

No further information is currently available.

