Police in the Halifax area responded to multiple gun complaints

HALIFAX –

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating complaints about weapons in Hammonds Plains and Hubley.

Police located a wooded area between the Haliburton Hills and Highland Park Heights neighborhoods in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Police responded to the area Friday morning after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

Police are still searching for a report of shots fired in the Omega Court area of ​​Hubley, United States, located about 15 km from Hammonds Avenue.

Reports have not been confirmed at this time, but police are urging residents to remain inside, close their doors, and call 911 if they find anything suspicious. convincing.

An emergency was reported around 4 p.m. Cell phone ads, alerting neighbors to the police and asking them to seek shelter and avoid travel.

At the moment there is no word on the situation.

Police also responded to reports of shots being fired in the Glen Arbor area of ​​Hammonds Plains, but later confirmed the noise came from a construction site.

Meanwhile, Halifax County Police officers investigated a weapon complaint at Canadian Tire in Dartmouth on Friday evening, but two men were arrested, and the incident did not appear. try to interfere with other investigations.

Police allege the men were carrying an airsoft gun back in the parking lot. They are facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon for public safety.

RCMPNS responded to a report of shots fired (denied) in the Haliburton Heights area of ​​#HammondsPlains. #Tantallon RCMP on site asking residents.

Police are now at the wooded area of ​​the Haliburton Hills & Highland Park Heights Sub in connection with reports of shots fired. More information on shots fired in the Omega Crt area of ​​#Hubley. Residents must stay inside #HammondsPlains #Tantallon

Police are also investigating reports of shots fired. We are located in the area of ​​Glen Arbor, Haliburton Heights and Hubley area. #HammondsPlains #Tantallon Pls inside, lock the door. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

