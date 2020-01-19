Police injured after arrest, tear gas use at approved rally in Hong Kong

January 19 (UPI) – A police-approved protest in Hong Kong ended on Sunday with clashes between police and protesters.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Hong Kong to take part in the approved rally, which caused general suffering. After about an hour and a half, the police declared the assembly illegal.

The police fired tear gas and used batons on some demonstrators.

Eight people were arrested for having pull-out batons, hammers, and wrenches, and clashes escalated after the police pushed a man to the ground.

Ventus Lau Wing-hong, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Civil Assembly team that organized the rally, was also arrested after the police accused him of inciting the crowd and breaking the rules against demonstrators who crowded the charter garden.

Lau said the police should be fully responsible for the day’s events. A civilian who distinguished himself as an officer asked him to end the clash rally and Lau asked the man to present his arrest warrant.

“The officer refused to show his warrant card until the crowd became too emotional. Until then, the situation was too difficult to control,” said Lau. “I told him I would stop the rally as long as he showed me his search card.”

In a statement, the police said that two plainclothes officers were surrounded and beaten by demonstrators.

“While two officers from the police town liaison office met the organizer of a public event at Charter Garden, Central, around 4:00 p.m., they were suddenly brutally beaten up by a large group of rioters with wooden sticks and other weapons,” said the police. “You were left with bloody head injuries. Such horrific acts are unacceptable. The police will endeavor to bring the attackers to justice.”

Police chief superintendent Ng Lok-chun said four police officers were injured, but did not address the injuries to the other two.

“This happened in broad daylight right in front of the organizer,” said Ng. “We strongly condemn the insurgents again because they attacked our officers so violently.”

The protests were sparked last June when the Hong Kong government proposed an extradition law to bring mainland Chinese citizens to justice.

This bill has since been scrapped, but the protests have expanded to include other issues, including police misconduct during the protests and the need to be able to directly elect government leaders.