Police intervene when two women fight near Baton Rouge Community College

Jada Omari Jones

BATON ROUGE – When Baton Rouge asked the police to end a fight near Baton Rouge Community College, one of the women involved was put behind bars for theft.

Police say 18-year-old Jada O. Jones was accused of beating and kicking a woman within 3300 blocks of Fairfield Avenue and Community College Drive on January 22.

When the police spoke to the woman who had been attacked, she told them that Jones hit her because she refused to give Jones a game console that she believed Jones had bought for her.

She told the police that the two had just gone to the BRCC bookstore where Jones had bought a console.

She claimed that she later learned that Jones had bought the console with stolen financial information.

According to an official report, the police found that following the allegation was correct. Jones worked as a cashier in the BRCC bookstore and used the customer’s stolen financial information Jones received from the returned receipt to buy $ 900 worth of electronics.

The police said they watched video from the bookstore and showed Jones buying the electronics.

Police arrested Jones for allegations of cruelty to adolescents and contributed to youth deliquity, computer fraud, and theft.