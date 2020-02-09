Police investigate after shooting the residential complex in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Iowa police investigate after finding several bullet casings but no victims after calling for shots near Arthur Street homes.

It all happened at 9:07 p.m. Saturday night. The department received a report of a shootout on the 1100 block of Arthur Street, near the neighborhood and campus apartments.

When they arrived, the officers found several cartridge cases and lived in the apartment complex.

No injuries or damage from the incident were reported. No arrests were made at this time.

The Iowa police are asking the public for help identifying people involved in the incident. You can obtain information from Investigating Lieutenant David Droll at 319-356-5276.

Crime Stoppers near Iowa City also offers a reward of up to $ 1,000 for information about this incident in the event of an arrest.

Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are kept strictly confidential and anonymity is guaranteed.