Police investigate after windows of Merced Family Dollar were torn down, damaged

MERCED, California (KFSN) – An investigation is underway in Merced after police say someone used a pellet or pellet gun to fire several shots at the front windows of a family dollar.

The store is located on Yosemite Parkway, near East 21st Street, and it was closed at the time of filming.

The closed windows didn’t stop customers from shopping all day, but some said it was a sad and frustrating sight to see in their neighborhood store.

T. Glover said: “I think everyone should value the life and property of others and put themselves in a situation if it was yours, would you like someone to do this for your business? also own a business, so I know the feeling. “

Merced police were called to the store Tuesday morning after employees reported for work and saw the broken glass.

Investigators said a surveillance video captured a suspect in the parking lot around 1:00 a.m., firing what appeared to be a BB or pellet pistol.

The front windows of several large double-glazed windows were damaged and the two panes of a lower window were broken.

Action News spoke with the store manager, but referred us to the corporate headquarters.

A spokesperson said, “We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation.”

Police said the suspect’s face was not clear in the surveillance video, so they do not have a good description at this point.

Agents also responded to the same store last week for a broken window, but it is unclear whether the two cases are connected.

