Police investigate battery report outside Antonio Brown’s Florida home

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
23
Police investigate battery report outside Antonio Brown's Florida home

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 7:34 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 7:37 pm EST

Antonio Brown (derecha), the recipient of Steelers in Pittsburgh, received confirmation of the release of dolphins in Miami on January 8, 2017 (AP Photo / Don Wright).

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA / CNN) – Other legal issues for former NFL player Antonio Brown.

Police were called home in Browns Florida on Tuesday after a call from a man claiming to have been attacked by Browns and Browns trainer Glen Holt.

Holt was arrested on the scene with a battery charge.

Law enforcement was unable to contact Brown.

A source from the police reports to TMZ Sports that Brown is accused of an offense battery and burglary for an incident involving a moving truck driver. The police are trying to get an arrest warrant and are trying to get Brown to surrender peacefully.

The investigation into the incident continues.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR