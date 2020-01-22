Police investigate battery report outside Antonio Brown’s Florida home

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 7:34 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 7:37 pm EST

Antonio Brown (derecha), the recipient of Steelers in Pittsburgh, received confirmation of the release of dolphins in Miami on January 8, 2017 (AP Photo / Don Wright).

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA / CNN) – Other legal issues for former NFL player Antonio Brown.

Police were called home in Browns Florida on Tuesday after a call from a man claiming to have been attacked by Browns and Browns trainer Glen Holt.

Holt was arrested on the scene with a battery charge.

Law enforcement was unable to contact Brown.

A source from the police reports to TMZ Sports that Brown is accused of an offense battery and burglary for an incident involving a moving truck driver. The police are trying to get an arrest warrant and are trying to get Brown to surrender peacefully.

The investigation into the incident continues.