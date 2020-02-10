Police investigate fatal crash that left one dead and three injured on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating a two-car accident on Florida Boulevard that killed and injured three people.

The wreckage cost the life of 21-year-old Moises Lanza.

The crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday evening. at 10800 block on Florida Blvd. According to authorities, Moises drove a 2015 Chrysler 200, while the second vehicle was a 2018 Honda Civic.

According to the police, the Chrysler was traveling east on Florida when the light turned red. According to investigators, the Chrysler was unable to stop and entered the intersection that collided with the Honda. The Honda drove south on Green Oak Drive.

After the collision, the Chrysler pulled out and hit a pole in the middle middle.

Moises was the passenger in the Chyler and was declared dead at the scene. The driver and the two rear passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Honda’s two occupants were not injured in the crash.

The police are still investigating.