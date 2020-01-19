Police investigate theft of donation jar for employee of Senor Pepe battling cancer

UPDATE (6:27 p.m.): A GoFundMe has been created for Senor Pepe’s employee. You can donate at this link.

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Management at Señor Pepe’s said police are investigating after a woman was seen on surveillance video taking a pot of donations from a beloved employee treated for cancer .

In an article published on Instagram Friday afternoon, the shared video of Senor Pepe showing a woman who seems to take a pot behind a counter and come out with it.

The theft occurred on Friday morning.

Management says the woman seen on video entered the restaurant to request a gift certificate. The waiter helped her walk to get the gift certificate and the woman is seen taking the pot.

The donation jar is one of the restaurant’s “loved, loyal and hardworking employees”. Management says the employee still reports for work despite cancer treatments.

Eddie Salmeron, director of Señor Pepe’s, says the employee has been working at the restaurant for 10 years.

The photos shared by Senor Pepe of the woman seen on camera coming out with the donation jar.

Woman suspected of stealing a donation jar from Senor Pepe’s / Photo: Senor Pepe’s – Instagram

Suspected escape vehicle / Photo: Senor Pepe’s – Instagram

Salmeron was stunned by the brazen act.

“This person, this thief, entered there, saw the sign. We have posted some posters and what these donations are for. She read that hey, it’s for someone battling advanced cancer and she’s always had the audacity to catch it and take off, ”said Salmeron.

Bakersfield police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 327-7111.