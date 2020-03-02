Monday, March 2, 2020
Home Entertainment Police investigating shootings in Hollywood In look for of suspects – Up...

Police investigating shootings in Hollywood In look for of suspects – Up News Information Los Angeles

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
police-investigating-shootings-in-hollywood-in-look-for-of-suspects-–-up-news-information-los-angeles

Home Local Information Law enforcement investigating shootings in Hollywood In lookup of suspects – Up Information…

<pre> <pre>Police investigating shootings in Hollywood In search of suspects - CBS Los Angeles</p> <p>

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Law enforcement Division is investigating a shooting Sunday evening in the coronary heart of Hollywood close to a liquor keep.

A man or woman has been transported to the healthcare facility in an unfamiliar issue.

%MINIFYHTML9d0604c74356e141024d4fdee03b8fa411%%MINIFYHTML9d0604c74356e141024d4fdee03b8fa412%

Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene in a white Assortment Rover. Highland could close for quite a few hours when the investigation proceeds.

A lot more aspects to appear.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv