Police issue an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. for a slap incident

New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland Browns’ broad receiver is faced with a charge of simple batteries after a video shows up showing him slapping a uniformed man on the butt Monday night.
The New York Giants swapped Odell Beckham Jr. for the Cleveland Browns in the off-season
It is not known whether the man was a police officer or a security guard.
The incident occurred in the Louisiana State University locker room after the College Football Championship victory over Clemson.
The Cleveland Browns said in a statement: “We are aware of the incident and have contacted Odell and his representatives on the matter.
“You are working with the relevant authorities to address the situation appropriately.”
The footage shows the man talking to LSU offensive lineman Damian Lewis before Beckham appears to hit him gently on the buttocks.
This then leads the two to a brief exchange that is inaudible.
Louisiana law defines simple batteries as those used against a person without their express consent. The maximum sentence is $ 1,000 and a prison term of six months.