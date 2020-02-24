Police K9 killed in line of duty will be buried in one-of-a-kind casket

By
Nellie McDonald
-
police-k9-killed-in-line-of-duty-will-be-buried-in-one-of-a-kind-casket

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (CNN) — A police dog that was killed in action in Utah is being buried in a custom coffin.

Hondo, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, served with Herriman City’s police department and helped with more than 100 felony arrests.

On Feb. 13, Hondo suffered a fatal gunshot wound as he helped apprehend a suspect in Salt Lake City.

The department asked a company called Rawtin Garage to paint his casket.

It features an image of Hondo and symbols of his service.

HPD Chief Troy Carr said Hondo died so his handler could live.

A public service for Hondo will take place on Feb. 29.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss