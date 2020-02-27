Police: Kid hit by a car or truck attempting to board the college bus in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Details) – St. Paul law enforcement say a boy or girl was strike by a auto seeking to board a college bus on Thursday early morning.

In accordance to police, the incident occurred all-around six: 30 a.m. on Robert Road, south of Plato Boulevard, in the West Side community.

The kid's situation is unfamiliar at this time.

This is a creating story and the Up News Details crews are on their way, so check out back again for extra information.