Police: Kid hit by a car or truck attempting to board the college bus in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Details) – St. Paul law enforcement say a boy or girl was strike by a auto seeking to board a college bus on Thursday early morning.
In accordance to police, the incident occurred all-around six: 30 a.m. on Robert Road, south of Plato Boulevard, in the West Side community.
The kid's situation is unfamiliar at this time.
This is a creating story and the Up News Details crews are on their way, so check out back again for extra information.