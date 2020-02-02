Police kill man in “terrorism-related” incident in London after multiple stab wounds

LONDON – London police killed a suspect after stabbing at least two people on Sunday in a terrorist investigation which authorities are investigating.

The attack in the Streatham district of south London, a lively residential area that has none of the main British monuments like the areas affected by previous attacks.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared to be linked to terrorism,” said the police.

Witnesses reported hearing two shots just after 2 p.m. Social media showed several ambulances at the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the area.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the British Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and cartridges of money on his chest chased by what I suppose to be a plainclothes policeman – because they were in plainclothes, ” he said. . ” The man was then shot dead. “. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember very well.

Bulhan said he ran to a local library to seek safety.

“From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police arriving on the scene,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over those injured in the terror incident in south-east London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thanks to all the emergency services who responded to the Streatham incident, which the police said was linked to terrorism.”

Thank you to all of the emergency services that responded to the Streatham incident, which the police said was linked to terrorism. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.

– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2020

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.