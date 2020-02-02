Police kill man in “terrorism-related” incident in London after multiple stab wounds

LONDON – London police shot and killed a man in a “terrorist incident” on Sunday, which involved stabbing “a number of people,” said metropolitan police in the British capital.

Police said the incident took place in the Streatham district of south London, a lively residential area that does not have major British landmarks like the areas affected by previous attacks.

Metropolitan police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying that “the circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been reported as linked to terrorism.”

#INCIDENT A man was shot dead by armed officers in #Streatham. At this point, a number of people were reportedly stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been reported as linked to terrorism. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates

The BBC said witnesses said they heard two gunshots just after 2 p.m. Social media showed several ambulances at the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the area.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the British Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and cartridges of money on his chest chased by what I suppose to be a plainclothes policeman – because they were in plainclothes, ” he said. . ” The man was then shot dead. “. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember very well.

Bulhan said he ran to a local library to seek safety.

“From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police arriving on the scene,” he said.

