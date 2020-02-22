[police-launch-additional-specifics-about-sexual-assaults-on-schoolkids-in-central-fresno]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police are wanting for a male they say is groping unsuspecting teenage women.

The incidents have been described six moments about the previous few months. All of them took place on the same one particular-mile stretch of Cedar involving Olive and McKinley in central Fresno.

Police say it comes about so quickly, it can be tricky to even get a suspect description.

Fresno Police say the victims have been junior superior and higher school-aged students.

They had been on their way to school when all of a sudden they were approached by a stranger.

Investigators say the victims were alone and caught off-guard from driving. By the time the shocked victims turned about, the suspect was working off.

“Detectives are functioning this situation, from the Family Justice Bureau from the sexual intercourse crimes unit. They are on the lookout at online video, they are hoping to get all the info they can to get this suspect determined but again, we do want the public’s assistance,” said Fresno Law enforcement Lt. Mark Hudson.

At this position, officers say the suspect could dwell in the spot or be homeless, but he is common with the community.

Equally marked and unmarked police models have improved patrols in the area. Fresno Unified security officers are also driving all around the location, keeping a close eye on college students who wander, and encouraging them to vacation in pairs and pay out notice.

“The worry is range a person that it occurs extremely rapid in a make any difference of seconds. The other concern about it is it is influencing our pupils and there could be some social and emotional problems with them later on,” claimed Armand Chavez of the Fresno Unified Faculty District.

District officials despatched out automatic messages on Thursday to families with college students who go to the bordering universities, including McLane and Duncan Polytechnical Superior Educational institutions and Yosemite Middle Faculty.

Officers do not have a distinct suspect description at this time.

Police say teenage pedestrians should be excess cautious considering the fact that many are on their phones or utilizing headphones on their way to school.

If you have data about this scenario, you are urged to get in touch with Detective Lomeli at 559-621-2491 or Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to obtain a dollars reward if you give facts anonymously to Valley Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest. To go away a tip, connect with 559-498-7867, or fill out the sort underneath.

(cell people faucet right here for form)