Police launch investigation into man’s death at Wimbledon

Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the body of a man on a street in Wimbledon.

Police were called at 5:40 am on Tuesday, January 21, to report a body on Durnsford Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Durnsford Road is closed from Plow Lane to Penwith Road, including secondary roads between Durnsford.

Merton police said the roads will be closed for “a few hours”.

They added that no vehicle had stopped there.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating alongside colleagues from the South West BCU.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the police should call 101, citing CAD1025 / Jan21.

