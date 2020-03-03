police-locate-guardian-of-toddler-found-alone-in-bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have located a guardian of a toddler who was found wandering alone on a street in Bradenton.

Police shared the photo of the boy on social media after he was found in the 2100 block of 11th Street West.

Less than an hour later, police said the boy’s guardian had been located, but it’s unclear if they are facing charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

