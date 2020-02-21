[police-look-for-for-missing-53-12-months-outdated-guy]

Murder of person uncovered lifeless in his automobile in 1985 stays unsolved



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is been 35 many years considering the fact that a male was identified lifeless inside his own car and his murder is nonetheless not solved.

On Feb. 20, 1985, Andrew Aguilar Onsurez’s entire body was uncovered wrapped in a blanket and stuffed into the trunk of his motor vehicle.

The coroner’s office environment dominated somebody stabbed Onsurez various situations.

Bakersfield police explained Thursday there are no new qualified prospects in the situation.

Everyone with information on the circumstance is requested to connect with Bakersfield police at 327-7111.