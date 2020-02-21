[police-look-for-for-missing-53-12-months-outdated-guy]

No arrests built in loss of life of man located at Bakersfield park very last calendar year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just after one particular 12 months, police say there are no suspects in the loss of life of male who was identified at a neighborhood park.
The physique of Manpreet Singh Gill was identified at Belle Terrace Park in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. 20, 2019. He was 28 decades old.
Hundreds change out for yearly Kern County GOP Lincoln Day Supper fundraiser
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A person day just after President Trump frequented Bakersfield, yet another countrywide figure made a end in the Golden Empire.
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, shipped the keynote address to more than 500 men and women Thursday evening at the Kern County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Evening meal fundraiser.
Murder of person uncovered lifeless in his automobile in 1985 stays unsolved
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is been 35 many years considering the fact that a male was identified lifeless inside his own car and his murder is nonetheless not solved.
On Feb. 20, 1985, Andrew Aguilar Onsurez’s entire body was uncovered wrapped in a blanket and stuffed into the trunk of his motor vehicle.
The coroner’s office environment dominated somebody stabbed Onsurez various situations.
Bakersfield police explained Thursday there are no new qualified prospects in the situation.
Everyone with information on the circumstance is requested to connect with Bakersfield police at 327-7111.
